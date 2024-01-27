Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Ahly of Saudi Arabia defeated Wuhan Three Towns of China 3-1, at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al-Nasr Club, as part of the “Dubai Football Challenge Cup 2024”, which began with Zamalek of Egypt defeating Raja Athletic Club of Morocco 4-2 on penalties, after a 2-2 draw.

“Al-Akhdar” set a date with Zamalek in the final match of the tournament, scheduled for eight o’clock tomorrow evening, Sunday, at Al-Nasr Stadium, while in the first match at five o’clock in the evening at the same stadium, it will meet Raja and Wuhan Three Towns in the match for third place.

Al-Ahly turned its deficit in the score with Zhang Bin's header goal in the sixth minute, into a 3-1 victory, thanks to goals from Samihan Al-Nabit from a shot on the outskirts of the penalty area in the 10th minute, the Spaniard Gabriel Vega in the 69th minute, and Fahd Al-Rashidi in the 77th minute.