On Sunday evening, Switzerland’s largest bank, UBS, acquired its rival, Credit Suisse, in a deal worth three billion Swiss francs (about 3.24 billion dollars) payable in shares, or 0.76 francs per share. The value of Credit Suisse shares on Friday was 1.86 Swiss francs.

And the Saudi Bank stated, on Monday, in a statement published on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) website, that “any change in the fair value of investment in the Credit Suisse Group will not affect the bank’s financial expectations and plans for the year 2023,” stressing that “there is no impact on the bank’s profits.” .

On Wednesday, the second largest bank in Switzerland witnessed a drop in its share price by 30.13 percent to only 1.55 Swiss francs per share, reaching a new historical low.

This came after the National Bank of Saudi Arabia announced that it “does not have” plans to increase investment in the Swiss bank for “several reasons”, according to what was announced by its chairman, Ammar Al-Khudairi, adding that the simplest of them are “regulatory” issues.

The Saudi bank stated in its statement on Monday that it had invested 5.5 billion riyals ($1.47 billion), equivalent to 9.88 percent, in the Credit Suisse group as part of its participation in the capital increase process.

The Saudi bank stated that the investment in the Credit Suisse group is less than 0.5 percent of its total assets, which exceed 945 billion riyals ($252) and 1.7 percent of the value of the bank’s investment portfolio last December.

And the Saudi bank stated that it “enjoys a strong capital and good liquidity above the regulatory requirements. At a time when the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is among the fastest growing countries within the Group of Twenty.”

He stressed, “The National Bank of Saudi Arabia continues to focus on its core strategy and take advantage of local growth opportunities.”

The Saudi National Bank statement added that the potential impact on its capital adequacy ratio would be about 35 basis points.

