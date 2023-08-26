The camp will include a match against Ethiopia on the eighth of it in the last round of the African qualifiers for the Nations Cup finals to be hosted by Ivory Coast in January 2024, and another friendly match with the Tunisian national team on the 12th of it.

Al-Ahly, the holder of the African Champions League title, is looking forward to preserving its international players in order to compete in the African Super Cup with the Algerian Federation of Capital, the Federation Cup champion, which will be scheduled for next September 15 in the Saudi city of Taif.

And Al-Ahly club issued an official statement today, Saturday, in which it said, “Given the national team’s guarantee of its official qualification to the upcoming African Nations finals, regardless of its last match with its Ethiopian counterpart, and the next match for the team against Tunisia on the 12th of it is a friendly experience, so the club hopes for support and cooperation from The Football Association and the urgent offer to the coach of the national team not to include Al-Ahly players in his choices, given the team’s dire need for all its elements while it is playing an official match for the African Super Cup.

At the end of the speech, it was stated that the club is looking forward to supporting the Football Association and the national team’s technical staff so that Al-Ahly team will have sufficient opportunity to carry out the necessary technical equipment before the African Super match.

The Portuguese Roy Vittoria, coach of the Egyptian national team, had set next Tuesday to announce the final list of the Pharaohs in preparation for his team’s camp.