Real Madrid beat Al Ahly in the second semifinal of the Club World Cup. The whites, who have the obligation to return home with the trophy and regain their confidence after another puncture in the League, have taken the match 1-4, a slightly misleading score for what has been the clash. Vinicius has scored the first after a robbery and a good definition on the verge of rest. Valverde has made the second taking advantage of a rebound as soon as the second half begins. Al Ahly closed the penalty gap through Maaloul in an action where Camavinga was not successful. Modric missed a maximum penalty that could have sentenced the game and then Rodrygo put an end to uncertainty after a great backheel assist from Ceballos. In discount, the squad player Arribas closed the match with his fourth goal, his first intervention in the game. Saudi Al-Hilal awaits in the final, which surprisingly left Flamengo, the South American champion, on the canvas (2-3).

1 Mohamed El-Shenawy, Ali Maâloul, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany, Mahmoud Metwaly, Hussein El Shahat (Taher Mohamed, min. 74), Ahmed Abdelkader, Amr Soleya, Aliou Dieng, Mohamed Sherif and Mohamed Magdy (Kahraba, min. 87) 4 Andriy Lunin, Camavinga, Alaba, Nacho, Rüdiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Modric (Álvaro Odriozola, min. 94), Kroos (Dani Ceballos, min. 77), Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior (Sergio Arribas, min. 97) and Rodrygo ( Mariano, min 95) goals 0-1 min. 42: Vinicius Junior. 0-2 min. 46: Federico Valverde. 1-2 min. 64: Ali Maâloul. 1-3 min. 92: Rodrigo. 1-4 min. 98: Sergio Arribas. See also The killer of two girls received a life sentence Referee Andres Matonte Yellow cards Aurelien Tchouameni (min. 84)

Al Hilal – Real Madrid, the final on Saturday Fifth consecutive final for Madrid in the Mundialito Final! Real Madrid beat Al Ahly 1-4 and advance to the Club World Cup final. Upstairs enter and kiss the saint! The youth player Arribas, who had just come on to replace Vinicius, made it 1-4 on the first ball he touched. Party sentenced. Changes in Madrid Odriozola and Mariano, two very unusual, replace Modric and Rodrygo. Great goal from Real Madrid to sentence the pass Mark Rodrygo now yes. Great combinative action from the Whites that culminated in a backheel assist from Ceballos. Cold-blooded of the Brazilian Rodrygo, who knocks down the goalkeeper and does not forgive. 1-3. Rodrygo fills himself with the ball and forgives Rodrygo has once again had a clear chance. He shot out when he had only Vinicius to assist him at his leisure. Al Ahly is still alive. Kahraba replaces Afsha New change in the Egyptian team. Kahraba enters for Afsha. Modric misses the penalty! El Shenawy guesses Modric’s intentions and stops the shot. Al Ahly is saved. Penalty in favor of Madrid! The VAR decrees a penalty on Vinicius after an internship by the Brazilian. They see the yellow Abdelmonem and Tchouameni for getting into an argument. See also If she dreams about these things.. you should go to the doctor immediately Real Madrid suffers Another time that they finish off Madrid in their area. Mohamed’s header at the near post that Lunin clears when he slipped into the goal. The Egyptians have grown with their goal, while Madrid has become very small. Ceballos replaces Kroos Ancelotti refreshes the core with his first change. Dani Ceballos enters for Kroos. Third change at Al Ahly Mohamed replaces El Shahat, who leaves quite angry with the change. the egyptians grow up He has had the draw Afsha! Loss of Camavinga and a center from the left that the Egyptian midfielder finishes off high. Al Ahly who dreams of a comeback is growing. The Egyptians close the gap! Maaloul scores a penalty. There is still a game. 1-2. Penalty for Al Ahly! Clear penalty from Camavinga on El Shahat! Penalty in favor of the Egyptians. Before, Fathi and Tau had entered through Dieng and Sherif. Vinicius forgives the third New opportunity for Real Madrid. Vinicius stands alone again in front of the goalkeeper and hesitates between shooting and assisting Rodrygo. In the end, the Egyptian goalkeeper saved to prevent Madrid’s third goal. Real Madrid demands a penalty from Vinicius Another great start from Vinicius, who just after shooting alone in front of the goalkeeper was knocked down by an opponent. The VAR checks it and ratifies the referee’s decision. See also Which vaccine used as a 3rd dose provides greater protection against Omicron? Vinicius breaks a precocity record Valverde is reunited with the goal Al Ahly does not give up The second half has started with a pace of correcalles. Opportunity now for Al Ahly at Sherif’s head. To the left of Lunin’s goal. Valverde marks the second! Real Madrid scores as soon as the second part begins. The goalkeeper cleared Rodrygo’s shot and the Uruguayan took advantage of the rebound to threaten the defender and the goalkeeper with cold blood and push the second. Start the second half! The second part begins in Rabat. Rest! The first half ends. The whites win by the minimum. The duel of two classics of this tournament Vinicius goal! Madrid is ahead. Vinicius steals in a compromised area and spikes the ball over the goalkeeper to score the first of the game. Last blows of the first part Less than five minutes to go in the first half. Real Madrid still haven’t opened the scoring and even Al Ahly has very long possessions. Kroos seeks his sixth World Cup The Shahat tests Lunin Surprising shot from El Shahat, who without an angle, was about to open the scoring. Saved by Lunin, who deflects the ball to a corner.

