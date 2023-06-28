Al-Ahly published a video on its official website on Twitter, welcoming the newcomer, and accompanying it with the phrase “The Lion of Teranga, the best goalkeeper in the world, Edward Mendy Ahlawy,” without announcing the value of the deal or the duration of the contract.

And press reports indicated that Chelsea will receive an amount of about 17 million pounds sterling, with the Senegalese goalkeeper getting a salary of about 12 million dollars, in addition to 3 million bonuses, in a deal that extends until 2026.

Mendy joined Chelsea in a 5-year deal worth 22 million pounds from French Rennes, who spent the 2019-2020 season in its ranks, noting that he defended the colors of the reserve team for Marseille and Reims, who led him to win the second division title in the 2017-2018 season and rise to the elite. .

Mendy imposed himself on the poles with Chelsea, winning the European Champions League, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup in 2021, during which he was chosen as the best goalkeeper in the world by the International Federation of the game, and contributed to his country winning the first title in the African Cup in 2022.

Despite losing his starting position to Spaniard Kepa Arisa Balaga in the 2022-2023 season with Chelsea, Mendy played a decisive role in qualifying the “Tiranga Lions” for the final price of the Qatar World Cup last year, in the exciting victory over Ecuador 2-1 in the group stage, before losing to England 0-3 and fail to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the second time in their history.

The Saudi League is witnessing a hot summer transfer season, with a number of clubs linked to negotiations with players and coaches from the first-class stars in the world, to join the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nasr at the beginning of this year in a deal estimated at 440 million euros until June 2025, and the French joined Karim Benzema. And N’Golo Kante to defend the colors of Al-Ittihad Jeddah, the league champion this season, and Senegalese Khalido Coulibaly and Portuguese Robin Neves to Al-Hilal.

Earlier this month, the Public Investment Fund, one of the largest sovereign funds in the world with assets exceeding $620 billion, acquired 75 percent of Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahly clubs, the most prominent in the country.