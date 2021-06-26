Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The Egyptian Al-Ahly team reached the final of the African Champions League for the second time in a row and the 14th in its history, in the largest championship in the “black continent” at the club level, after overcoming the obstacle of Tunisian Esperance in the semi-finals, by winning back and forth, and Al-Ahly qualified for the final of the African Champions League for the fourth time in a row. In his brilliant African career.

The first time was in the 1982 and 1983 editions, as well as 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018, but his remarkable achievement remains by reaching 4 consecutive finals between 2005 and 2008, winning three of them.

The “Egyptian football giant” responded by losing the title in 2018 at the hands of Tunisia’s Esperance, which fell victim this time by defeating back and forth in the semi-finals, so that Al-Ahly continues to play the role of the “Prince of Revenge” that it started in the eighties of the last century and is still continuing, because the “Red Genie” He did not forget the first historic elimination against Mouloudia Al-Jazaery in 1976, to pay him back the debt after 8 years, when he beat him in the second round of the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1984, on his way to the title at the time.

Ghana’s Kotoko prevented Al-Ahly from retaining the Champions League title in 1983, to be eliminated from the last edition of the 1987 edition before being crowned the second star, as he did with the Ivorian Africa Sport, who kept him away from the 1992 Cup Winners’ Cup. Al-Ahly defeated him in the 1993 final, and returned to the continental podiums after An absence that lasted 6 years at that time.

In 1994, Zamalek stunned his compatriot and his eternal rival in the 1994 Super Cup, to be punished by the “Prince of Revenge” for 15 years, as he never lost to him during 9 African confrontations, which ended with 6 victories for “Al-Ahmar” and 3 draws, before he dealt a “blow” to him. Judge” in the “final of the century” in 2020.

The 2006 final witnessed the Tunisian Sfaxien fans waiting for the “Century Club” to surrender after a 1-1 tie in the first leg, but the response came resoundingly in Rades with a killer goal that gave Al-Ahly the second title in a row, and the city of Rades witnessed a repeated “spherical revenge” for Al-Ahly, with a harvest The 2012 title in Aqar Dar Al-Tarji, just two years after the “famous hand goal” that kept him out of the tournament in 2010 and then out of the group stage because of the “Sheikh of Tunisian Clubs” in 2011.

South African teams entered the “Special Red List” after Orlando Pirates’ victory over Al-Ahly in Ramadan 2013, who returned to win the title in the end at the expense of the “Pirates”, and since the “Five” of the Sun Downs in 2019, the “boys” were unable to withstand against the “Genie”. Red”, as the last edition of the Champions League silenced Al-Ahly’s strong response to Sun Downs, which he repeated in the ongoing tournament as well.

Moroccan Wydad was one of the victims of the “Prince of Revenge” in the 2020 championship, from which the “Red Giant” eliminated him in the semi-finals, in response to the loss of the 2017 title, with a scenario similar to what happened with Esperance in the ongoing championship.