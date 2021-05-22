Cairo (dpa)

Dr. Ahmed Abu Abla, head of the medical apparatus of the first football team at the Egyptian Al-Ahly Club, confirmed that they had sent a complete medical file for the team to the African Confederation (CAF) in preparation for the African Super Cup match, in front of the Moroccan Berkane renaissance, to be held next Friday in Qatar.

Dr. Abu Abla said in statements to the club’s official website today that the file includes a detailed report on each player from a medical point of view, at the request of the African Union before playing the Super match.

He added that the condition of midfielder Karim Nedved is reassuring, after his participation in part of the team’s training during the last period, and he will have more time to prepare him in the group training session after returning from Doha.

He explained that Nedved is participating with the club’s youth team during the team’s presence in South Africa and Qatar. It is scheduled that Al-Ahly’s mission will leave South Africa for Qatar tomorrow (Sunday), provided that the team’s “transit” flight will take place in Aswan to refuel.

Al-Ahly will play the Super Cup as the champion of the CAF Champions League in the last edition, while Nahdet Berkane is playing as the champion of the Confederation Cup.