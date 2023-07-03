With this tie, a series of nine consecutive victories for Al-Ahly stopped, raising its score to 69 points in first place with five postponed matches, while Future remained third with 58 points..

Al-Ahly was the most offensively active, with several attempts in the first half by South African Percy Tau, Hussein Al-Shahat and Tunisian Ali Maaloul, but Future goalkeeper Mahmoud Abdel-Rahim was on the lookout..

Tao missed a single in the 44th minute, but hit a weak ball in the hands of the goalkeeper.

Future players tried to regain the initiative at the start of the second half, but the brilliance of Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy prevented him from scoring on more than one occasion, so the match ended without goals..