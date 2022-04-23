And so Al-Ahly club, who tied 1-1 with Raja Casablanca in Casablanca tonight, reaches the semi-finals of the African Champions League for the eighteenth time in its history.

The Egyptian Al-Ahly club had defeated Morocco’s Raja Casablanca in the first leg in Cairo, 2-1.

During the past seventeen times, in which Al-Ahly reached the semi-finals, it was able to reach the final fourteen times, and only three times in the semi-finals, in 1981, 1988 and 2010, according to the club’s official website.

Al-Ahly club will meet in the semi-finals with Algeria’s ES Setif, who managed to overcome Tunisia’s Esperance by defeating them with a clean goal in Tunis, after a 0-0 draw in the first leg in the Algerian city of Setif.