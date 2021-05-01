Cairo (dpa)

Mahmoud Al-Khatib, Chairman of Al-Ahly Club, accompanied by Dr. Asim Al-Jazzar, Egyptian Minister of Housing, and Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, laid the cornerstone of the new club’s stadium in Sheikh Zayed. In his speech during the press conference held today, Saturday, Al-Khatib thanked the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi for the quick support he had touched to push the wheel of sports development. While Dr. Assem El-Jazzar, the Egyptian Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, affirmed that he believes in sports and its great importance to society; Because it is primarily concerned with the youth, congratulating the fans of the club for laying the foundation stone for the establishment of Al-Ahly Stadium. Al-Jazzar said in the press conference that since 2014 when President Sisi took office, the Egyptian state has sought to double the populated part of the Egyptian territory, and there is a plan for development, and for the Egyptian people to live on 12 or 14% of the state’s area, and the government is already working on that seriously, And that the area also reaches 5.14%. He added that the construction of Al-Ahly Stadium is part of this vision, which has been translated on the ground in this project, stressing that sports clubs and activities are of great importance to the Egyptian society, as well as a kind of construction that the state cares about and strives for strongly. For his part, Egyptian Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi said in the press conference that laying the cornerstone of Al-Ahly Club is an influential day in Egyptian sports, as a new sports stadium will join the convoy of facilities serving Egyptian sports.