The Egyptian Al-Ahly trio carried the signature of Mahmoud Kahraba (25) and Hussein Al-Shahat (69 + 81).

With this result, the Cairene team reserves its seat in the quarter-finals of the African Champions League, accompanied by Moroccan Wydad and Raja, JS Kabylie and MC Algiers from Algeria, Esperance of Tunisia, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, and Simba of Tanzania.

The first-leg match in Omdurman ended with Al-Hilal defeating Al-Ahly with a clean goal.