Tunisia (Reuters)

Tunisian club Sfaxien announced the signing of striker Mohamed Dhaoui, nicknamed “Christo”, on a one-season loan contract, coming from Egyptian club Al-Ahly.

The southern capital team said in a brief statement published on the club’s official page with a picture of the player in Sfaxien’s colors, “Welcome, Christo, to the castle of the ancestors. Christo is a Sfaxian for one season with the right to purchase.”

Sfaxien secured its qualification to compete in the African Confederation Cup next season, when it finished third in the Tunisian Premier League.

Christo, 21, joined Al-Ahly of Egypt in 2023, coming from Etoile du Sahel in a deal worth $1.3 million.