The Egyptian Football Club Al-Ahly announced today, Wednesday, that its player Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim “Kahraba” has been fined 200,000 Egyptian pounds, and that he will not participate in the matches for a month.

The Egyptian club did not disclose, in its statement on its official website, the reasons that prompted the team’s technical staff to take this decision. The club only indicated that the player was not committed.

Al-Ahly is second in the Egyptian League standings with 24 points, seven points behind leaders Zamalek, with matches postponed to Al-Ahly.

The team is preparing to face the Congolese “Vita Club” next Saturday, in the third round of the group stage of the African Champions League. The team ranks second in the group standings with three points, which it gained from the Sudanese 3-0 victory over Al-Merrikh, and the 1-0 defeat by Simba of Tanzania.