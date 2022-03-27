Al-Ahly’s legal advisor, Muhammad Othman, said that on Sunday, no judicial rulings were issued in any of the cases brought by Al-Ahly club president Mahmoud Al-Khatib, against those who abused the president of Al-Ahly club and his family with insults and slander, and there were no sessions to try the accused in the aforementioned cases. .

He added, regarding what some news websites reported regarding the judiciary acquittal of the accused in misdemeanor No. 83 of 2022, economic misdemeanour, “We would like to confirm beyond any doubt that this misdemeanor is reserved for judgment for the next April 27 session before the Second Circuit, economic misdemeanour, and we appeal to the media that we respect and indicated that it is not This is due to accuracy and correctness.