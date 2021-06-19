Rades (DPA)

The Egyptian Al-Ahly team, the defending champion, put forward in the final of the African Champions League, by defeating its host Esperance of Tunisia 1 / zero today, Saturday, in Rades, in the first leg of the golden square.

Al-Ahly owes this victory to its international striker, Mohamed Sharif, who scored the decisive goal in the 67th minute, after the referee canceled a goal for the same player in the 30th minute for offside.

The two teams will meet in Cairo in the return match next Saturday, and the start of the match was postponed for about an hour due to the rioting of the fans.

According to the Al-Ahly club’s official website, Al-Ahly and Esperance players and the refereeing staff left the Hamadi Al-Aqrabi Stadium in Brades, due to suffocation and their inability to breathe, after Tunisian security fired tear gas canisters inside the Hamadi Al-Aqrabi Stadium in Brades as a result of the rioting of the masses.

A large number of fans were also exposed to cases of fainting, after Tunisian security fired tear gas to control the rioting of the masses, after nearly an hour of delay, the referee decided to blow the whistle at the start of the match, after the Tunisian security forces took control of the situation.

Al-Ahly is the second Egyptian competitor to face Esperance in the current edition of the competition after Zamalek, which the Tunisian team managed to beat in the two matches in Tunisia and Cairo in the group stage.

Esperance missed the services of its star Taha Yassin Khenissi, who was punished by the Confederation of African Football “CAF” for a year, for it was proven that he had taken prohibited substances during the team’s meeting with Mouloudia Algiers in the group stage of the tournament, which constituted a strong blow to the team’s attack.

Al-Ahly, the club of the century in Africa, had previously won the Champions League in Rades in 2006 and 2012, at the expense of Sfaxien and Esperance, respectively.

Al-Ahly played the match, thrilled by winning the African Super Cup, after its 2-0 victory over Morocco’s Berkane Renaissance last month.

Al-Ahly is looking to continue its defense campaign for the Champions League title and enhance its record, as the most crowned team with nine titles, while Esperance is looking for its fifth title in the continental championship.

Al-Ahly revived its chances of retaining the title after it overthrew the South African Mamelodi Sundowns team, one of the strongest candidates to win the tournament, in the quarter-finals for the second consecutive edition, after beating it 2-0 in the first leg and drawing with it 1-1 in the second leg, to continue to avenge its 1-5 loss. Against the same competitor in the same role in 2019.

Al-Ahly met with Esperance in 20 matches before today’s confrontation, at the level of various African competitions, the Egyptian team prevailed, during which it achieved 8 victories, compared to Esperance’s victory in 4 matches, while the tie ended in 8 matches.