Kohler hopes to repeat Morocco’s achievement in the 2022 World Cup by eliminating Spain in the final price round.
The expected miracle
- “Beating Real Madrid will be somewhat of a sporting miracle, because it is one of the best teams in the world and is led by a coach who has won everything with different clubs,” Koehler said in statements to Marca.
- He added, “Repeating Morocco’s achievement in the World Cup? I hope so. If Morocco beats Spain, I think it is possible, although it is very difficult.”
- He concluded: “I have two days to prepare the team and prepare well.”
Al-Ahly overcame the obstacles of New Zealand’s Auckland City and the American Seattle Sounders, in order to reach the semi-finals of the competition.
Al-Ahly is playing in the Club World Cup for the eighth time in its history and the third in a row.
The confrontation is the first officially between Al-Ahly and Real Madrid, after the first friendly confrontation in 2001, which ended with Al-Ahmar winning 1-0.
