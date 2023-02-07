Kohler hopes to repeat Morocco’s achievement in the 2022 World Cup by eliminating Spain in the final price round.

The expected miracle

“Beating Real Madrid will be somewhat of a sporting miracle, because it is one of the best teams in the world and is led by a coach who has won everything with different clubs,” Koehler said in statements to Marca.

He added, “Repeating Morocco’s achievement in the World Cup? I hope so. If Morocco beats Spain, I think it is possible, although it is very difficult.”

He concluded: “I have two days to prepare the team and prepare well.”

Al-Ahly overcame the obstacles of New Zealand’s Auckland City and the American Seattle Sounders, in order to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Al-Ahly is playing in the Club World Cup for the eighth time in its history and the third in a row.

The confrontation is the first officially between Al-Ahly and Real Madrid, after the first friendly confrontation in 2001, which ended with Al-Ahmar winning 1-0.