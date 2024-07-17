Cairo (dpa)

Amir Tawfik, Acting CEO of Al-Ahly Football Company and Contracting Director, announced that the Red Club has signed Youssef Ayman, Al-Duhail and Qatari national team player, for a year on loan.

Amir Tawfik said in statements to his club’s official website that the club has completed all financial and administrative procedures in this regard.

He added that the player will join the training of the first football team at Al-Ahly, according to the vision of the Swiss coach Marcel Koller.

It is worth noting that Al-Ahly is the historical champion of the Egyptian Premier League, having won it 43 times, and it is also the club that has won the most African Champions League titles, with 12 titles, the last of which was this year.