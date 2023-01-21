And Al-Ahly moved away in the lead with 34 points, by 4 and 7 points, respectively, from its direct chasers, Future and Pyramids, in the second and third places. Zamalek, the defending champions, ranks fourth with 26 points.

The Al-Ahly trio was scored by Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” (61) and substitute Mohamed Sharif (75 and 90).

The first half was technically modest, and the game was confined to the majority of its periods in the middle of the field, with defensive reservations on both sides, without offensive effectiveness and danger for the two goals.

In the second half, Al-Ahly was able to open the scoring with an organized attack by Al-Ahly after a pass from Hussein Al-Shahat behind the Zamalek defense. Hamdi Fathi turned it with his head into “Kahraba”, which he also completed with a header to the right of Awad in the net (61).

After a quarter of an hour, and a counter-attack, Mohamed Hani sent a cross pass that passed from the Zamalek defense, to find Sherif, who was free of control, to shoot it to the goalkeeper, scoring the second goal (75).

The Portuguese coach of Zamalek, Josevaldo Ferreira, made several offensive changes in an attempt to adjust the result, so his players pressed and the shots increased from Imam Ashour and Dunga, but they lacked danger in Al-Shennawi’s goal.

In the last minute of the original time of the match, the Tunisian Ali Maaloul sent a perfect cross, which Sherif hit with his left to the right of Awad, scoring his second and third personal goal for his team (90).