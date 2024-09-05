Riyadh (dpa)

Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, announced that tickets for the Al-Ahly and Zamalek match in the African Super Cup for football will be available starting today, Thursday.

Al-Sheikh said, via his official account on the social networking site Facebook, “We will offer tickets for the African Super Cup between Al-Ahly and Zamalek. Stay ready.”

Al-Ahly and Zamalek will meet on September 27 in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The meeting between the two giants of Egyptian football will be renewed in the African Super Cup for the second time, as Zamalek previously defeated Al-Ahly with a goal by Ayman Mansour in the 1994 edition of the tournament that was held in South Africa.

Al-Ahly and Zamalek will meet for the second time in the Saudi capital this year, after Al-Ahly won 2-0 in the final match of the Egypt Cup, which was held early last March at the “Al-Awal Park” stadium, the stronghold of Al-Nasr Club. Al-Ahly participates in the African Super Cup as the winner of the African Champions League title this year 2024 against Tunisia’s Esperance, while Zamalek won the African Confederation Cup against Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane.