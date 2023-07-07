The Egyptian newspaper, Al-Ahram, said that the president of Zamalek threatened not to participate in the meeting due to the Football Association’s insistence on assigning the meeting to an Egyptian arbitration team.

According to the newspaper, officials in Zamalek consider it necessary for foreign referees to supervise the match, because most of the competition matches witnessed a low level of arbitration, and were full of errors, some of which affected the results of the teams.

For its part, the Egyptian sports newspaper “Al-Watan” quoted an official source within the main referees committee of the Egyptian Football Association as saying that there are conditions that prevent the recruitment of foreign arbitration staff in the Al-Ahly and Zamalek match, because there is a regulation stipulating that the club that wants to bring in foreign referees He addresses the Egyptian Football Association fifteen days before the match, that is, since last June 29.

And the source added, according to “Al-Watan”: “Zamalek has not sent an official letter until this moment to the Egyptian Football Association permanently, and in the event that there is a desire on the part of team officials to bring in foreign referees, they must also deposit money in the treasury of the Egyptian Football Association, which did not happen.” Until this moment also, it is difficult to bring in foreign referees, but we are awaiting the Football Association’s final decision regarding this matter.