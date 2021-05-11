Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

The summit of Al-Ahly and Zamalek represent a special case in Egyptian and Arab football as well, with 241 matches between the two teams in all competitions, and 122 matches in the 73 years of the league competition, as if it tells the history of Egypt as a sport, and the last meeting yesterday was unique in more than one paradox.

With the tie between Al-Ahly and Zamalek 1-1 at the top No. 122, the tie between them in the league increased to 49 games, 22 of which were negative, and the victory went to Al-Ahmar in 46 games compared to 27 in favor of “Al-Abyad”.

Zamalek sits at the top of the table since the beginning of the league and until now, taking advantage of Al-Ahly’s holders, which at times reached 4 games and its score of points after the last tie rose to 45 points from 21 games compared to 41 points for its opponent from 19 games.

During the month of May, specifically throughout history, the two teams met in the league competition 13 times. Zamalek won 5 times, compared to 3 times for Al-Ahly, and tied 5 times, the last of which was at the summit No. 122 yesterday.

For the first time, the Egyptian Football Association is committed to the program of matches, and the summit will be held on time in the 21st week, so that the two teams play two matches in the league in a minimum interval of “22 days”. Both games came for the first time also during the month of Ramadan. The match between the two teams always determines their path in the competition for the league title, and this time they played in the first and second places, but before 13 full rounds from the end, and before 15 matches remaining for Al-Ahly and 13 games for Zamalek.

The meeting of Al-Ahly and Zamalek throughout history is a “special case”, and 10 years ago the English magazine “World Soccer” ranked this match the fifth strongest “Derby” in the world at the level of clubs and teams after Real and Barcelona, ​​then Argentina and Brazil in South America, Milan and Inter in Italy and Liverpool with Manchester United in England.

The biggest win in the history of the two teams’ confrontations in the Egyptian League was the “Red Genie” in the 2001-2002 season, 6-1, while Zamalek won in 1942 in the Cairo Region League 6-0, which is the largest victory in the history of summit matches.