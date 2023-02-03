Al-Ahly defeated New Zealand’s Auckland City, the Oceania champions, 3-0 in the opening match, while Seattle plays its first match in the tournament.
Grand prize
- The winner of the match against the historic African champion and the current North American champion will receive a major “prize” that lies in facing Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup.
- Al-Ahly has never faced Real Madrid in the tournament, despite its participation 7 times before, and the same applies to Seattle.
- The Egyptian giant played only once during its previous participations against the European champion, and lost to Bayern Munich with a clean double in the 2020 World Cup before winning the bronze medal.
- The Seattle team came from the United States in search of facing Real Madrid in a festive meeting that culminates in the World Cup.
Tough confrontation
- Swiss Marcel Kohler, coach of Al-Ahly club, said in the press conference before the match that Seattle tends to the Latin school in football, which makes it very difficult to confront him.
- Koller indicated that the Seattle team became acquainted with the Al-Ahly team after watching the opening match in Oakland.
- Muhammad Al-Shennawy, Al-Ahly captain and goalkeeper, revealed that his team knows all the strengths of the American team, adding: “The Sounders are a strong team because in the Club World Cup, we know that they have distinctive elements, but we seek to come up with a positive result.”
Long trip
- Seattle went to Morocco shortly before the first match, to affect the physical preparation before the match and not to go through a sufficient number of training in Tangiers, unlike Al-Ahly Club.
- Brian Schmitzer, coach of the Seattle team, said in statements before the upcoming confrontation: “Al-Ahly has history and experience in the Club World Cup thanks to winning three medals before that, winning the local league 42 times and winning the African Champions League 10 times.”
- Schmitzer revealed his full knowledge of Al-Ahly, indicating that it is a strong offensive team that plays with an enjoyable dynamism. He also praised the financial player Aliou Diang, the team’s midfield, and confirmed that he is a wonderful player.
- Former goalkeeper coach for the US national team, Zaki Abdel-Fattah, said in televised statements that Seattle has obvious physical problems.
- Abdel-Fattah added, “Seattle went to Morocco by sea, in addition to being physically unprepared because of a negative rest from October 25 to January 5, and the team has not yet regained its usual technical and physical fitness.”
- The Seattle team has not played official matches since last October, and the Al-Ahly match will be its first since then.
