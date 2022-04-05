Al-Ahly qualified after finishing second in its group behind South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, while Raja topped its group ahead of its direct competitor ES Setif of Algeria.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will be held in Cairo on 15 or 16 April, while Raja will host the return match on 22 or 23 of the same month.

What does history say?

The last confrontation between the two teams was last December, in the African Super Cup, and Al-Ahly overturned its deficit with a clean goal to a draw and then win on penalties to embrace the title.

Al-Ahly played with Raja 9 times before, 7 of which were in African challenges, and only two confrontations in Arab championships.

Al-Ahly defeated Al-Raja 5 times, Al-Raja won twice, and the two teams faced each other twice.

The confrontation is the first of its kind between the two teams in the playoffs of the African Champions League, where they played before in the same tournament, but in the group stage, the first was in 1999, the second in 2002, and finally in 2005.

During the previous confrontations within the African Champions League, Al-Ahly won once, while Raja won twice, and attended the draw 3 times, and the next Cairo match will be the seventh between the two teams in the Champions League.

The biggest victory in the confrontations of the two teams was for Al-Ahly in the final of the Arab Club Champions League in 1997, and the Egyptian giant won 3-1.

The confrontation of October 18, 2002 witnessed the largest number of goals in a single match between Al-Ahly and Al-Rajaa in Cairo, and the match ended in a draw (3-3).