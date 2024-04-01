Cairo (dpa)

Al-Ahly club expressed its initial agreement to play the two summit matches in the Egyptian Football League against its traditional rival, Zamalek, in Saudi Arabia in the coming period.

Al-Ahly stated on its official website that the club’s board of directors sent a letter to the Professional Clubs Association, following a meeting held at the club’s headquarters, regarding holding the two summit matches in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ahly explained in a statement: “The letter included that, with reference to our position on holding the Al-Ahly and Zamalek matches in the league championship in Saudi Arabia, Al-Ahly Club is not responsible for determining the dates and stadiums on which the matches will be held, and this is a matter that concerns the Professional Clubs Association, in its capacity as the one responsible for organizing and managing the competitions in a proper manner.” Which is consistent with the interests of Egyptian football.”

He added: “As long as what you see in this matter serves the public good, Al-Ahly Club does not mind that, while we stress the necessity of providing sufficient time for our team’s preparations before playing any upcoming African match. As for the organizational matters resulting from holding the two matches, Al-Ahly Club will I will study it and address you later.”

Saudi Arabia hosted the Al-Ahly and Zamalek match in the Egypt Cup final last March, where Al-Ahly won 2-0 during the match that was held at All Park Stadium in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.