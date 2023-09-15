After the tough defeat by five goals to one that Al Ahli suffered, they will have to face Al Taawoun in an important match for the top positions in the Saudi league standings. On this day, the third and fourth places in the competition face each other.
Today we will show you the possible Al Ahli lineup for this match
GOALKEEPER: MENDY – Al Ahli’s goalkeeper is an impenetrable wall under the three posts. His size, excellent positioning and feline reflexes allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet. His safety is essential for the team’s defense.
RIGHT SIDE: BASSAM – Provides defensive solidity and offensive skills to the team. His speed and ability to overwhelm are essential for playing on the wings.
CENTRAL DEFENSE: ALI MAJRASHI- His physical strength and ability to anticipate opposing forwards are essential to maintaining defensive security.
CENTRAL DEFENSE: ROGER IBÁÑEZ – Roger Ibáñez, another center back, provides experience and quality in defense. His ability to come out from behind is a valuable asset to the team.
LEFT SIDE: ALIOSKI – The left back is a versatile player who contributes both in defense and attack. His ability to play multiple positions is an asset to the team.
MIDFIELDER: MAHREZ – Known for his dribbling skills and his ability to unbalance rival defenses. His skill in free kicks and his vision of the game are essential to create scoring opportunities.
MIDFIELDER: ALJOHANI – The midfielder is a driving force in the center of the field. His ability to recover balls and distribute play are essential in midfield.
MIDFIELDER: KESSIÉ – Another midfielder who provides physical strength and quality in the center of the field. His ability to win duels and maintain balance in the midfield is crucial.
MIDFIELDER: SUMAYHAN – A versatile midfielder, he is a player capable of breaking down defensive lines and creating scoring opportunities. His presence in midfield is fundamental for Al Ahli’s game.
FRONT: SAINT-MAXIMIN – Allan Saint-Maximin, the fast winger, is an exceptional dribbler. His ability to overwhelm and create scoring chances is an advantage in attack.
FORWARD: FIRMINO – Roberto Firmino, the reference in attack, is known for his intelligence and versatility on the attacking front. His ability to score goals and assist his teammates is a major asset for Al Ahli.
This is what Al Ahli’s lineup will look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Mendy
Defenses: Bassam, Ali Majrashi, Roger Ibáñez, Alioski
Midfielders: Kessié, Aljohani, Sumayhan, Saint Maximin, Mahrez
Forward: Firmino
