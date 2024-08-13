Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Shabab Al Ahli moved to the AFC Champions League 2, after losing to Al Gharafa of Qatar by one goal, in the match that was held at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, in the second round of the AFC Champions League elite qualifiers. The “Knights” play in the “AFC Champions League 2” with Sharjah, representing the UAE football team, and Ferjani Sassi scored a goal for Al Gharafa in the 50th minute.

Al-Ahli youth maintained their cohesion amid the attacking momentum of the home team in the first minutes, and after a header from Joselu bounced off the crossbar, goalkeeper Hassan Hamza blocked two consecutive shots from Al-Gharafa players in the sixth minute.

The Knights started to enter the atmosphere of the match in a better way, and their players got more than one free kick and corner kick, at the beginning of the gradual arrival to the opponent’s goal, and the most dangerous attempts came with a shot from Yuri Cesar in the 23rd minute, and Yahya Al-Ghassani also fired a powerful ball, after a pass from Cartabia, which passed next to the goal in the stoppage time of the first half.

Contrary to the course of the match, Al Gharafa took the lead at the beginning of the second half with a goal scored by Ferjani Sassi with a header from inside the area in the 50th minute.

Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, coach of Shabab Al-Ahli, intervened by making three substitutions at once, bringing on Sardar Azmoun, Alvarez and Bala, instead of Mones Dabour, Breno and Yuri Cesar, respectively.

Shabab Al Ahli player Riquelme shot a dangerous ball that passed Al Gharafa’s goal in the 66th minute, and Bala’s ball passed next to the goal, after a pass from Riquelme in the 72nd minute.

Sousa made a double substitution, bringing on Matheus Lima and Abdullah Harb for Cartabia and Riquelme, 10 minutes before the end of the match.