Moataz Al Shami (Abu Dhabi)

Shabab Al Ahli achieved an important victory over its guest, Ajman, with two goals scored by the Iranian Sardar Azmoun, at the end of the first leg of the first round of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, to move one step closer to qualifying for the quarter-finals of the tournament, and awaiting the return match on September 8 at Ajman Stadium.

The match witnessed the “Knights” dominating the game during the two halves of the match, but the attack wasted clear scoring opportunities in the first half, especially Yuri Cesar, before the home team regained its scoring memory, through two goals by Azmoun, the new deal who quickly left its mark with a goal of individual skill in the 58th minute, and another one-on-one with the “Orange” goalkeeper in the 63rd minute.