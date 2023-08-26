Al Ahli has had a good start in this new season of the Saudi Arabian League, has not tasted defeat yet and is placed in second place. Now, this Arab team comes from being on everyone’s lips since it has been done with the services of a player who has been wanted by the greats of Europe, Gabri Veiga.
On the fourth date of the Saudi league, Al Hilal will have to face Al Tai, today we will show you all the necessary information for the match preview.
In which stadium is Al Ahli vs Al Tai played?
City: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
Date: Tuesday August 29
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Al Ahli vs Al Tai on television in Spain?
Television channel: No information
How can you watch Al Ahli vs Al Tai on television in Argentina?
live streaming: DirecTV
How can you watch Al Ahli vs Al Tai on television in Mexico?
live streaming: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Al Ahli vs Al Tai on television in Colombia?
live streaming: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Okhdood
|
1-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Khaleej
|
1-3V
|
Saudi League
|
al-hazem
|
3-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Shamal
|
5-0V
|
Friendly
|
USV Stuhlfelden
|
0-18V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Wehda
|
0-3D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ittihad
|
2-0 D
|
Saudi League
|
Damac
|
1-0V
|
Saudi League
|
AEK Larnaca
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
|
NS Mura
|
3-1D
|
Friendly
For this match the local team, Al Ahli, will not have any injured player for this match. The coach of the locals, Mathias Jaissle will have all his troops in this match, he will be able to line up all his players.
On the other hand, the visiting team, Al Tai, will also be able to count on all its troops for this matchday of the Saudi League
al-ahli: Mendy; Bassam, Demiral, Roger Ibanez, Alioski; Mahrez, Aljohani, Kessié, Sumayhan, Saint Maximin; firmino
al thai: Victor Braga; Al Qamari, Bauer, Roco, Qassem; Salem Al Toiawy, Abdulaziz, Semedo, Mensah, Misdjan; Al Shamlan
al-ahli 4-0 al thai
