Al Ahli will have to face Al Taawon in the Saudi Arabia League, we will have a great match in this match that will pit the second against the fourth placed team. Only one point separates these two teams in the standings and if the locals win, they would surpass their rivals in the table. Today we will show you all the necessary information for this Saudi Pro League match
In which stadium is Al Ahli vs Al Taawon played?
City: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
Date: Saturday September 16
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Al Ahli vs Al Taawon on television in Spain?
Television channel: No information
How can you watch Al Ahli vs Al Taawon on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Al Ahli vs Al Al Taawon on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Al Ahli vs Al Al Taawon on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Fateh
|
5-1D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Tai
|
2-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ohkdood
|
1-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Khaleej
|
1-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Hazem
|
3-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Wehda
|
4-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ohkdood
|
0-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Abha
|
1-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Nassr
|
0-2V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Fateh
|
1-1E
|
Saudi League
For this match the home team, Al Ahli, will not have any injured players for this match. The local coach, Mathias Jaissle, will have all of his players in this match, he will be able to field all of his players.
On the other hand, the visiting team, Al Taawoun, will also be able to count on all their troops for this round of the Saudi League.
Al Ahli: Mendy; Bassam, Demiral, Roger Ibáñez, Alioski; Mahrez, Aljohani, Kessié, Sumayhan, Saint Maximin; Firmino
Al Taawoun: Mailson; Ahmed, Girotto, Al-Ahmed, Muath; Flavio, El Mhadioui, Medrán; Mateus, Sattam, Bahusayn
Al Ahli 3-1 Al Taawoun
