He saudi arabia soccer has entered a new era where it is more relevant than ever.
Soccer has been played in Saudi Arabia for decades and the national team is not entirely without World Cup pedigree, but the landscape has changed now.
One of the teams Saudi Pro League that alters this panorama is Al Ahli. They are one of many teams making major moves in the 2023 summer transfer window and hope to challenge for the title in 2023/24.
Here’s everything you need to know about Al Ahli, including their history, how they’re financed, and the players they’ve added to the squad.
How many tournaments has Al Ahli won?
Full name: Al Ahli Saudi Football Club
founded: March 17, 1937
home stadium: King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah
scoring record: Omar al-Somah (194)
Appearance record: Taiseer Al Jassam
Ironically, Al Ahli spent the 2022/23 season in the second division of Saudi Arabian football. They won that league, but it was a huge shock for them to have been relegated in the first place. Al Ahli has won the Saudi Pro League three times and has been runner-up an astonishing nine times.
An Al Ahli fan spoke to Gulf after relegation, saying: “I was heartbroken. Everything I know about football has been about Al Ahli. It’s what my father, grandfather and uncles rooted for when growing up in Jeddah. Al Ahli is [para la Saudi Pro League] what Manchester United means to the Premier League. It’s really the saddest moment in the club’s history.”
Al Ahli was founded in 1937 and is a founding member of the Saudi Pro League. They have won the King’s Cup 13 times, the Arabian Super Cup once and the Crown Prince’s Cup six times, in addition to other honours. Such an extensive honor list makes the relegation all the more perplexing.
|
TROPHY
|
TIMES WON
|
Saudi Pro League
|
3
|
Saudi First Division
|
1
|
King Cup
|
13
|
Saudi Super Cup
|
1
|
Crown Prince Cup
|
6
|
Saudi Federation Cup
|
3
|
General League Shield
|
1
Who owns Al Ahli?
One reason you can expect Al Ahli to be near the top of the Saudi Pro League despite rejoining the top flight is his new ownership.
They are one of four clubs that were recently taken under the control of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).
That’s the same PIF that Newcastle United owns in the Premier League and essentially means Al Ahli is backed by the government. PIF owns 75% of the club and the other 25% is owned by the non-profit organization Al Ahli.
Who have Al Ahli signed?
In the current state of affairs, Al Ahli are one of the quieter PIF-owned clubs in the Saudi Pro League, but they have made two signings that caught the eye of the European football fan.
Former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy chose to move to Saudi Arabia and become their number one between the sticks in a transfer worth £16m, though an even bigger signing is Roberto Firmino.
The Brazilian striker left Liverpool after eight seasons and was linked to many big clubs in Europe, including Barcelona and Juventus. In the end, he opted to move to Al Ahli and will be their starting player in the 2023/24 season unless he is joined by someone even more established.
Given that they only spent £16m on Mendy and didn’t pay a fee for Firmino, expect Al Ahli to make a few more moves in the transfer window to turn heads.
90min understands that Al Ahli has agreed a fee with Manchester City for Riyad Mahrez and has also offered Fulham boss Marco Silva a contract to become his new manager.
|
PLAYER
|
ARRIVED FROM
|
AMOUNT
|
Edward Mendy
|
Chelsea
|
£16m
|
Roberto Firmino
|
Liverpool
|
Free
#Ahli #Trophies #Won #Current #Owners #Transfers #Saudi #Pro #League #Club #Guide
Leave a Reply