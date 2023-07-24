Soccer has been played in Saudi Arabia for decades and the national team is not entirely without World Cup pedigree, but the landscape has changed now.

One of the teams Saudi Pro League that alters this panorama is Al Ahli. They are one of many teams making major moves in the 2023 summer transfer window and hope to challenge for the title in 2023/24.

Here’s everything you need to know about Al Ahli, including their history, how they’re financed, and the players they’ve added to the squad.

TUNING THE MACHINE! Already training with Al Ahli 🟢, Roberto Firmino 🔥🇧🇷 works to achieve his best physical condition. Debuting soon in the Saudi Professional League 🏆🇸🇦, the attacker will seek the title 🔝. pic.twitter.com/rR7vlD8sgl – GOLPERU (@GOLPERUoficial) July 14, 2023

Ironically, Al Ahli spent the 2022/23 season in the second division of Saudi Arabian football. They won that league, but it was a huge shock for them to have been relegated in the first place. Al Ahli has won the Saudi Pro League three times and has been runner-up an astonishing nine times. An Al Ahli fan spoke to Gulf after relegation, saying: "I was heartbroken. Everything I know about football has been about Al Ahli. It's what my father, grandfather and uncles rooted for when growing up in Jeddah. Al Ahli is [para la Saudi Pro League] what Manchester United means to the Premier League. It's really the saddest moment in the club's history." Al Ahli was founded in 1937 and is a founding member of the Saudi Pro League. They have won the King's Cup 13 times, the Arabian Super Cup once and the Crown Prince's Cup six times, in addition to other honours. Such an extensive honor list makes the relegation all the more perplexing.

They are one of four clubs that were recently taken under the control of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). That’s the same PIF that Newcastle United owns in the Premier League and essentially means Al Ahli is backed by the government. PIF owns 75% of the club and the other 25% is owned by the non-profit organization Al Ahli.

Riyad Mahrez has completed medical tests as new Al Ahli player. ✅🟢🩺 On his way to Saudi soon — he will play with Édou Mendy, Roberto Firmino and waiting for Allan Saint-Maximin. pic.twitter.com/TQH07aOHxA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023