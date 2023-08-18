After the nightmare debut between wrong passes and blunders, Roger Ibanez redeems itself. In the current match between Al Ahli And Al Khalej, former defender Rome in fact, he signed the opening goal at 9′ of play. A striker’s strike, with the Brazilian being in the right place at the right time in the middle of the area, very good at coordinating turns and beating goalkeepers and defenders making the most of the cross from Alioski. For Ibanez it is obviously the first goal with the shirt ofAl Ahli in his second appearance.