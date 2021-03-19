Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

Abdullah Al-Ahbabi won the first place and the gold medal in the 50-meter gun competition, “Fire”, the recumbent position, mixed SH2, a physical handicap that includes one hand, achieving a new Asian record of 248.8 points, in today’s competitions in the 2021 Paralympic Shooting World Cup, which was held in Al Ain. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and organized by the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination.

The Ukrainian champion Vasyl Kovaluchuk came in second place and the silver medal with a total score of 248 points, and Italian champion Robo Lazaro came third with a total of 225.7 points.

Jesslyn Breeze, Chair of the Technical Committee of the Paralympic World Shooting Championship, confirmed that the 2021 World Cup has become one of the most important competitions that the International Federation looks forward to in its annual agenda, given its excellence in hosting, organization and in an atmosphere full of hospitality in the Emirates, noting that this year’s championship is different from The previous four championships due to the Coronavirus case, which required additional effort from the Supreme Organizing Committee to maintain the health and safety of all participants.

Breeze confirmed that the International Paralympic Shooting Federation is launching in the season’s competitions for this year from the city of Al Ain in the fields of the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, which are among the best facilities. The most skilled shooting athletes in the world are looking to compete to show their skills and test their abilities in the framework of preparations before the Paralympic Games competitions. Tokyo 2021 next summer, expressing its wishes for good luck to all the heroes in their continuous pursuit of sporting excellence and achieving satisfactory results.

She thanked the Higher Organizing Committee and the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination for their continuous support and support during the current tournament and over the past tournaments, and on behalf of the World Paralympic Shooting Championship, she welcomed everyone in the World Cup – Al Ain 2021.

It is worth noting that the championship witnessed the participation of the newly formed Saudi Paralympic Shooting Team, which was formed only one year ago, and the team appeared in the rifle competitions with air pressure for a distance of ten meters.