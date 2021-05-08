The Technical Experts Affairs Committee at the Ministry of Justice approved the registration of 43 experts in various specialties last year, examined 16 complaints against the experts, and took appropriate decisions last year.

A report issued by the committee stated that seven decisions were issued, and many important recommendations were made, as the number of expert registration requests submitted to it reached 363, submitted 100% through the electronic system for management within the Ministry of Justice platform, and that the 13 technical committees held 31 A meeting was submitted to which 149 applications were submitted to register experts to conduct tests and personal interviews for them, distributed among accountants, bankers and taxpayers, civil, architectural, mechanical and electrical engineering experts, stock and bond experts, transport and air freight experts, trademark and intellectual property experts, protection, security and fire safety experts. Preparing and qualifying those who passed the exams on the work of expertise through their obtaining expert preparation and qualification courses before the judicial authorities.

In a recent meeting chaired by the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice and Chairman of the Expert Affairs Committee, Counselor Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al-Naqbi, the committee agreed to register seven accountants and three engineers.

Al-Naqbi emphasized that the work of the Experts Department is an important and main pillar in establishing justice among the mass of litigants, especially in this era of the growing volume of civil and commercial activities and transactions.





