The Technical Experts Affairs Committee at the Ministry of Justice approved the registration of 43 experts in various specialties last year, examined 16 complaints against the experts, and took appropriate decisions last year.

According to a report issued by the committee, according to which seven decisions were issued and many important recommendations were made, as the number of expert registration requests submitted to it reached 363, submitted 100% through the electronic system of the administration within the Ministry of Justice platform, and that the 13 technical committees It held 31 meetings for which 149 expert registration applications were presented to conduct tests and personal interviews for them, distributed among accountants, bankers, taxpayers, civil, architectural, mechanical and electrical engineering experts, stock and bond experts, transport and air freight experts, trademark and intellectual property experts, prevention, security and fire safety experts. They passed the exams from them on the work of experience through their attending the preparation and qualification courses of an expert before the judicial authorities.

In a recent meeting chaired by the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice and Chairman of the Expert Affairs Committee, Counselor Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al-Naqbi, the committee agreed to register seven accountants and three engineers. Al-Naqbi emphasized that the work of the Expert Administration is an important and main pillar in establishing justice among the litigants, especially in this era of the growing volume of civil and commercial activities and transactions.





