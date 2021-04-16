Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Ministry of Justice and the Executive Team of the Rule of Law Index organized the first seminar through the virtual platform to discuss partnership with the private sector in promoting a culture of rule of law, with the participation of representatives from local and international law firms, lawyers and judicial officials.

The symposium, which was held under the patronage of His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, aims to open a dialogue to find innovative ways of cooperation between the government and private sectors of the justice system, with a focus on the axes related to preparing and amending legislation and providing electronic and digital judicial services, and the Ministry seeks through it to instill a culture of sovereignty Law as a pillar of a democratic and just society, while stimulating the role of public institutions and the private sector in enhancing the global competitiveness of the UAE in the Rule of Law Index.

Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud Al-Kamali, CEO of the Rule of Law Index, said in attendance: “This team was established by the Office of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, and through such a symposium, it seeks to communicate with partners to reach the quality of judicial work, as it is one of the important elements in the rule of law. ».

Al-Kamali gave a glimpse of the latest developments in the team’s work so far, noting that the UAE topped the Arab and regional results of the annual report of the Global Rule of Law Index for the year 2020 issued by The World Justice Project. The Global Justice Project for Research, registering 0.65 points on the general index, to advance two ranks in The index, as it rose from the 32nd to the 30th position. The report issued by the institution is one of 10 international reports that the World Bank relies on to measure the “rule of law index” included in the World Bank report approved by the Prime Minister’s Office in the country.