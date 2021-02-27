The Ministry of Justice announced the closure of the Customer Happiness Centers in the Emirate of Dubai, in line with the directives of the wise leadership in the United Arab Emirates in digitizing government services, broadening dealers, and improving customer experience in achieving maximum efficiency in providing services.

His Excellency Counselor Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, affirmed that the ministry is proceeding according to its strategic plan in light of the unlimited government support in digitizing the services it provides to its customers through its electronic and smart platforms, and through it it seeks to meet the expectations of the public and demonstrate flexibility and efficiency, as today the availability of digital services has become available. It is an urgent necessity for us to keep pace with the rapid developments in this field, as digital offices are open to the public around the clock, seven days a week, and continue to provide their services even during public health crises, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, unlike traditional offices, and digital transactions do not consume time. And it reduces the administrative burden on auditors and lawyers, which contributes to the continuation of the work of the courts and not disrupting the interests of the public, and at the same time the employees benefit from digitization, in reducing the repetitive tasks assigned to them and increasing the happiness of the dealers, and the employees achieve a higher level of job satisfaction.

Al-Naqbi added that the Ministry of Justice intends to complete the closing of all customer happiness offices in the judiciary centers and to approve the digitization of the services provided in these centers according to a plan prepared according to a timetable that will be implemented gradually.

The Ministry of Justice has indicated, on its social media platforms, the provision of its services through its smart electronic platforms, whether by entering its website www.moj.gov.ae or downloading its smart applications via the App Store, Google Play, or via the call center. The Ministry has the toll-free number 800333333 In this context, the Ministry of Justice provides many smart systems, such as the electronic certification system and the smart lawyer system, as well as the Information Technology Department in the Ministry as well as a page on its official website dedicated to receiving any complaints or remarks in the event of a malfunction or technical defect in the services The electronic provided, in order to provide the required support via the electronic link https://www.moj.gov.ae/ar/services/helpdesk.aspx or by communicating with the complainant in preparation for solving his problem in order to reach the customer’s happiness, facilitate his task and reduce time and effort .

It is noteworthy that the services that were provided in the Customer Happiness Center were the services of lawyers, translators, experts and the service of attestation of official documents, as all these services were converted into electronic and smart services that do not require the presence of the customer who can obtain the certified document electronically and the authorities and stakeholders can verify the certification with a code Verification that all these services require entry with a digital identity, which enhances digital transformation and digital identity and ensures confidentiality and safety procedures