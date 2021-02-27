The Ministry of Justice announced the closure of customer happiness centers in the emirate of Dubai, in line with the directives of the state’s leadership in digitizing government services, customer happiness, and improving customer experience in achieving the highest levels of efficiency in providing services.

The Acting Undersecretary, Counselor Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al-Naqbi, confirmed that the ministry is proceeding according to its strategic plan in light of the unlimited government support in digitizing the services it provides to its customers through its electronic and smart platforms, and through it it seeks to meet the expectations of the public and demonstrate flexibility and efficiency, as the availability of services today has become available. Digital is an urgent necessity for us to keep pace with the rapid developments in this field. Digital offices are open to the public around the clock, seven days a week, and continue to provide their services even during public health crises, such as the “Covid-19” pandemic, unlike traditional offices.

He said that digital transactions do not consume long time and reduce the administrative burden on auditors and lawyers, which contributes to the continuation of the work of the courts and not disrupting the interests of the public, and at the same time employees benefit from digitization, in reducing the repetitive tasks assigned to them and increasing the happiness of customers, and the employees achieve a higher level of satisfaction Career.

Al Naqbi added that the Ministry of Justice intends to complete the closure of all customer happiness offices in the courts, and to approve the digitization of the services provided in these centers according to a plan prepared according to a timetable that will be implemented gradually.

The Ministry of Justice has indicated on its social media platforms the provision of its services through its smart electronic platforms, whether by entering the customers on its website www.moj.gov.ae, or downloading its smart applications via the App Store or GooglePlay or via the ministry’s call center on Toll free 800333333.





