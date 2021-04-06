The Minister of Justice, Sultan Al-Badi, confirmed that the ministry will launch, on the 15th of this month, an update on the notary’s management systems, which allows placing a “barcode” on all notary’s transactions, allowing those involved to verify the authenticity of the agencies issued or exposing them to fraud, in addition to Identify the validity of the correct agency or its cancellation.

During his response to a parliamentary question, during the ninth session of the second ordinary session of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council, which was held yesterday, he stressed that the law stipulated in its articles severe penalties that would be imposed on violators of the procedures for using the agencies granted, pointing out that the agent who uses The power of attorney, whether by disposing of the property or the movable, is responsible before the heirs for the misuse of the legally canceled power of attorney, and the heirs of the deceased have the right to demand financial compensation, in addition to the criminal liability of the principal, and he shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine according to Article 399 of the Penal Code.

Al-Badi noted that the statistics conducted by the Ministry showed that the maximum time required for the agency’s issuance journey, and its arrival to the destination to which it is requested to be sent, does not exceed an hour and 50 minutes, adding that the ministry has completed the electronic link procedures with 82 judicial and administrative bodies and bodies at the federal and local levels, which establishes The Ministry’s efforts to implement a package of measures aimed at speeding up the completion of transactions.

He stated that the electronic link has been made with the local and federal authorities through the “electronic judicial delegation” system, which connects electronically all the local and federal judicial institutions on the one hand, and the institutions related to the implementation and judicial delegation in the country on the other hand, which ensures that the relevant authorities are notified of the judgments and judicial orders. Executive on parties.

During the session, the Federal National Council approved two draft federal laws regarding amending some provisions of Federal Law No. (17) of 2016 regarding the establishment of conciliation and reconciliation centers in civil and commercial disputes, and on mediation to settle civil and commercial disputes.

The Council also approved the draft response to the speech of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, on the occasion of the second session of the Federal National Council, which was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on 26 November 2020.

The Council proceeded to discuss the articles of the two draft laws, as it created a number of articles in them that contributed to strengthening the objectives of the two projects, which would work to unify the texts of the various procedural legislations in force in the country, remove the contradiction between them, close some legislative void in the texts of the legislation, and reduce the number of cases before The courts, reducing litigation expenses, and enhancing the state’s global competitiveness in determining the ease of doing business in which the country is at the forefront of the Arab countries and the “15th” in the world.

The Council reviewed the summary of the report of the Constitutional, Legislative Affairs and Appeals Committee regarding a draft federal law regarding amending some provisions of Federal Law No. (17) of 2016 regarding the establishment of conciliation and reconciliation centers in civil and commercial disputes.

The committee found that since the issuance of Federal Law No. (17) of 2016, establishing conciliation and reconciliation centers in civil and commercial disputes, several procedural federal legislations have been issued in which the will of the legislator has emerged to facilitate and accelerate litigation procedures, and to update their mechanisms by using modern technical and electronic means to communicate remotely. The practical reality also highlighted some challenges from the application of the provisions of this law, as a result of the presence of some legislative void in its provisions, which required the government to propose the draft law in accordance with the relevant procedural legislation, and at the same time address the challenges that the practical reality showed when applying its provisions.

In the definitions article, the council introduced the definition of “mediation” as an optional and alternative means for amicable settlement of civil and commercial disputes that have arisen or that may arise between parties to a legal, contractual or non-contractual relationship, and they seek the help of a neutral third party (the mediator), whether that mediation is judicial or Non-judicial, and regulated by a federal law of its own.

The draft law stipulates in the article the centers’ specializations that the centers must be mandated to conciliate in the following civil and commercial disputes, which are disputes that fall within the value jurisdiction of the partial departments, and disputes whose parties are spouses or relatives up to the fourth degree, regardless of their value.

Settlement of disputes amicably far from the courts

During its session, before embarking on discussion of a draft federal law in the matter of mediation for the settlement of civil and commercial disputes, the Federal National Council reviewed the summary of the report of the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs and Appeals Committee, which indicated that the government intended to propose the draft law as a way to settle and settle disputes amicably between its parties Far from the courts, in response to the need of the parties to the conflict to quickly resolve their disputes and ensure that their interests are achieved in the easiest way and in less time, as well as developing a spirit of reconciliation between the parties to the conflict with friendly solutions and continuous, continuous relations, which ultimately leads to reducing the burden on the judiciary and reaching At the same time, to real justice completed.

The draft law permits the conclusion of the mediation agreement, in case it was prior to the conflict, provided that it is subsequent to the dispute, and if a court case is filed against it, while the mediation agreement is concluded only by a natural person who has the capacity to dispose of rights or from the representative of the legal person. The person authorized to conclude the mediation agreement, otherwise it is void, and the mediation agreement does not end with the death of one of the parties, or the expiration of his legal personality, and it may be executed in this case by mediation of the legal successor of that party, provided that the mediation agreement is in writing.

The draft law stipulates that the mediation period shall not exceed three months from the date of informing the mediator of the task, and it shall be renewable for a similar period and only once, according to a decision of the competent court upon the request of the mediator and with the consent of all parties.

In the event that the mediation agreement does not include the identification of a private mediator, or the private mediator refuses to accept the assignment, the competent court may appoint one or more mediators from among the names listed in the lists of mediators, and the parties shall be notified of this within a period not exceeding five working days, provided that the appointed mediator from the lists of mediators is committed. By the rules of neutrality and independence towards the parties and the subject of the dispute.

Sultan Al Badi:

“The law stipulates severe penalties for violating the procedures for using the granting agencies.”

– The heirs have the right to financial compensation for misuse of the legally revoked power of attorney.





