Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Our national team defeated Thailand with two unanswered goals in the match that brought them together at Al Nahyan Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi, at the conclusion of Al-Abyad Camp, as part of the preparations for the Asian Cup and World Cup qualifiers.

The two UAE goals were scored by Hareb Suhail in the 55th minute with a wonderful header after a typical cross from Tahnoon Al Zaabi, while Abdul Salam Mohammed scored the second goal in the 79th minute.

Despite Thailand’s dominance in the first half and its advantage in this half, our team’s performance improved a lot from the Tajikistan match, which ended in a goalless draw three days ago.

In the second half, our team’s performance improved further, and it prevailed by advancing with the goal of Hareb Suhail, then strengthening with the goal of Abdul Salam Muhammad, so that the match ended with a clean double.