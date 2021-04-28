Doha (dpa)

FIFA has issued the schedule for the matches of the Arab Cup for teams, which Qatar will host at the end of this year.

The Arab Cup draw ceremony took place yesterday (Tuesday) in the Opera House hall in the cultural quarter of Katara in the Qatari capital, Doha, in the presence of the president of FIFA, the Swiss Gianni Infantino.

The opening match of the group stage will be held on November 30, and Qatar will bring together the “host country” against the winner of the Bahrain-Kuwait match in the qualifiers that will be announced later, in the first group matches.

The second group matches begin with the Tunisian national team meeting the winner from Mauritania and Yemen, while the UAE faces Syria in the same group matches, and the first day matches are concluded with the Iraq meeting with the winner from Oman and Somalia in the first group matches.

The tournament will host six of the stadiums hosting the World Cup that Qatar will host next year.

The Egyptian national team, the champion of the 1992 edition, begins its tournament by facing the winner from Lebanon and Djibouti on the first of December, and on the same day the Algerian national team will meet with the winner from Sudan and Libya in Group Four.

In the third group, Saudi Arabia will play with the winner from Jordan and South Sudan, while Morocco will meet the winner from Palestine and Comoros at the end of the second day’s competitions.

The teams get a rest on the second of December, to start the second round matches that take place over the third and fourth days of the same month.

The start of the round will be a confrontation between Syria and Tunisia in the second group, and the UAE with the winner from Yemen and Mauritania.

Iraq plays the winner from Bahrain and Kuwait, and Qatar faces the winner from Oman and Somalia in the same round of Group A.

Morocco will face the winner from Jordan and South Sudan in the second round on the fourth of December, in the third group matches, while Saudi Arabia will meet the winner from Palestine and Comoros in the same group.

In the second round of Group D, the Egyptian national team will play the winner from Libya and Sudan, while the Algerian national team will face the winner from Lebanon and Djibouti.

The teams get a rest on the fifth of December, and the third and final round of the group stage matches will be played on the sixth and seventh of the same month.

The Qatari team will face Iraq on the fifth of the same month, while “Oman or Somalia” will play with the winner from “Bahrain and Kuwait”, and the matches will be held at the same time.

Meanwhile, Tunisia will play from the UAE on the same day, while Syria will face the winner from Yemen and Mauritania.

The group stage matches will conclude with Egypt and Algeria on Tuesday. The winner from Lebanon and Djibouti will play “Libya or Sudan”, and the two matches will be held at the same time in the fourth group competitions.

Meanwhile, Morocco will face Saudi Arabia in an upcoming summit reminiscent of the first Arab confrontation in the 1994 World Cup in America, and the match will be held at the same time as the “Jordan or South Sudan” match with the winner from Palestine and Comoros.

He will qualify for the first and second place in each group, and the first group will play with the second of the second group, and the first group two will play with the second of the first group, and the first group three will play with the second group four, and the first group four will play with the second of the third group by knockout, and then The quarter-finals, the third-place match, and then the final match.