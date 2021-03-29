Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Our national team won a big victory against India, “technically and physically modest,” with a “clean six”, in the international friendly match that was held today “Monday” at Zabeel Stadium, at the end of Dubai camp, as part of the preparation for the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup. .

Ali Mabkhout scored the goals in the 12th, 31st and 58th minutes, Khalil Ibrahim in the 64th minute, Fabio Lima in the 71st minute, and Tigali in the 84th minute, and the great result revealed satisfaction to the technical staff, because it reflects the apparent effectiveness in translating opportunities into goals.

Al-Abyad started the meeting by forming a team, Ali Khasif in the goalkeeper, in front of him Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdel-Rahman, Walid Abbas and Mahmoud Khamis,

And in the center is Lima, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Salmin, Abdullah Ramadan, and in the attack on Mabkhout and Khalil Al Hammadi.

“Al-Abyad” played seriously in front of the guests, blocking all roads to Khasif’s goal, who was almost untested throughout the match. Mabkhout succeeded in opening a “carnival” of goals for our team from a “magic” pass to Fabio Lima behind India’s defenses in the 12th minute, around Mabkhout with great skill. From the top of the advanced goalkeeper into the net.

After that, the game was confined to the midfield, in exchange for several dangerous opportunities for our team, so that Lima could get a penalty kick, after a strong shot inside the area, touched the hand of the India defender, from which Mabkhout scored the second goal in the 31st minute.

In the second half, “Al-Abyad” continued to dominate the course of the game, and Mabkhout, stationed in front of the “six yards”, received a “passing” pass from Bandar Al-Ahbabi inside the region in the 58th minute, which he translated into a third personal goal for him for the team, and India retreated to the center of his stadium, after he seemed to give up In the match, Khalil Al Hammadi received a skillful pass from Mabkhout, who penetrated it solo, and scored the fourth goal in the 64th minute.

Marvik made a positive substitution by descending Tahnoun al-Zaabi and Muhammad Jumaa instead of Khalfan Mubarak and Khalil Ibrahim, and after his participation, within minutes, Al-Zaabi managed to penetrate a ball from the left side into the area. Tigali and Majid Hassan were pushed instead of Mabkhout and Abdullah Ramadan in the 76th minute, and Majid Hassan got a golden opportunity around his head in the outside net of India’s goal, before Tigali strengthened the broad score with a sixth goal in the 84th minute of Lima’s cross pass inside the area, after dodging the defense of the guests, Tigali turned it effortlessly into the “blue nets”.