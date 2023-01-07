Ali Maali (Dubai)

Our national team lost the “kick-off” against Bahrain 1-2, in the “first round” of the second group of the “Gulf 25” football competitions held in the Iraqi city of Basra, and the two teams became equal in the number of wins, during the “direct confrontations” between them, in The Gulf Championship, with 7 victories for each, compared to a draw in 3 matches, out of 17 matches between the two brotherly teams.

The Bahrain national team, the “defending champion”, advanced with two goals, scored by Camille Al-Aswad in the 60th minute, and Jassim Al-Sheikh in the 77th minute, while Sebastian Tigali scored the goal for our team in the second minute of calculated time instead of lost for the second half, and “Al-Ahmar” scored the first three points, while ” White » uncredited.

Our team started attacking from the start, pressing from both sides of the field, especially from the left side, through Ali Saleh and Khaled Al-Dhanhani. Saleh threatened Bahrain’s goal in the first five minutes, and Al-Dhanhani in the 12th minute.

Our team besieged the competitor in the middle of its stadium, and no danger appeared in the goal of Khaled Issa, the goalkeeper of “Al-Abyad”, and our team did not take advantage of all the attempts that were made available to it to advance in the result, despite the advantage in the first half hour of the match.

The 35th minute came as a “warning bell”, when Ali Madan hit a powerful ball, Khaled Issa succeeded in saving it, and Sayed Reda got a warning for roughness with Ali Saleh.

The unjustified decline in Al-Abyad’s performance was evident during the second half, unlike what was the case in the first half, and the 60th minute witnessed Bahrain’s first goal from a fixed strike, which Kamil Al-Aswad translated successfully, after which Rodolfo Arwabarina, coach of our national team, resorted to changes, with striker Tigali descending. , and Muhammad Abdul Basit in the middle, and in the 77th minute, Jassim Al-Sheikh strengthened Bahrain’s lead with the second goal, after a shot from outside the area, to the left of Khaled Issa, and Tigali succeeded in reducing the difference, when he scored the first goal for “Al-Abyad”, in the 92nd minute, but time The remainder was not enough to equalize the score, so the full points went in favor of the “title holder”.