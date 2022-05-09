Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Our national football team will play an international friendly match against Gambia on May 29 in Dubai, as part of its preparation program for the Asian play-off match that qualifies for the World Cup 2022 World Cup finals against its Australian counterpart on June 7 in Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha. .

Al-Abyad begins his internal gathering on May 24, and the mission will leave for Doha on the 30th of the same month.