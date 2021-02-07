Dubai (Union)

Our first national football team performed its first training session in the sub-stadium of Al Wasl Club as part of its internal gathering that will continue until next Wednesday as part of its preparations for the joint qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Finals.

Al-Abyad started his gathering, and the technical staff preferred to rest the players, especially after the efforts they made during their participation with their clubs in the matches of the 15th round of the Arab Gulf League competition.

The list of “Al-Abyad” in the Dubai camp includes Ali Khasif, Fahad Al-Dhanhani, Muhammad Al-Shamsi, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Muhammad Salih Barghash, Salem Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Saeed Ahmed, Majid Sorour, Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Khalil Al Hammadi, Fabio D Lima, Khalfan Mubarak, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Ali Saleh, Cayo Canedo, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tigali, and Zayed Al Ameri.

Mohamed Obeid Hammad, the supervisor of our national team, confirmed that the current camp comes as a continuation of the program developed by the technical staff led by Van Marwijk, which began last month, during which he played a friendly international match against the Iraqi team that ended in a goalless draw.

Hammad said that the technical staff was keen to follow up all the matches of the Arab Gulf League competition, and to monitor the performance of the players, and that the doors of the national team will remain open to anyone who presents himself well.

The team’s supervisor pointed out that there are a number of elements who left the camp, including Majed Hassan and goalkeeper Adel Al Hosani because they felt unwell, Youssef Jaber for not completing his recovery, and Muhammad Al-Attas for injury, and that the technical staff decided to include Sharjah club midfielder Mohammed Abdel Basset and Al Wahda club defender Ahmed Rashid to the list.