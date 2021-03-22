Dubai (Union)

Our first national team starts its internal gathering scheduled in Dubai from 23 to 29 March, as part of its preparatory program for the remaining matches from the joint qualifiers to the 2022 World Cup finals and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup finals, which will be held in the gathering system in the country next June, according to what was announced About the AFC.

The technical director of our national team, Van Marvik settled on 28 players for the current camp, namely, Ali Khasif, Muhammad Al Shamsi, Khaled Issa, Fahd Al-Dhanhani, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdul Rahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al-Mahrami, Al-Hassan Saleh, Salem Rashid Muhammad Al-Attas, Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Al-Naqbi, Yahya Nader, Abdullah Ramadan, Majed Hassan, Fabio de Lima, Khalfan Mubarak, Caio Canedo, Khalil Al-Hammadi, Tahnoun Al-Zaabi, Muhammad Jumaa Eid, Yahya Al-Ghassani, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tigali and Zayed Al-Ameri.

Our team performs its daily training in the secondary stadium of Al Wasl club, in preparation for the match against India on March 29th at Zabeel Stadium, in an experiment in which the technical staff seeks to determine the technical and physical readiness of the players.