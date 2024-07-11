Dubai (WAM)

The national beach soccer team maintained its presence among the top 10 teams in the world, according to the latest FIFA rankings issued this July, by occupying eighth place globally and first place in the Arab world.

According to the FIFA rankings, the Brazilian national team, champion of the last edition of the Beach Soccer World Cup “UAE 2024”, maintained its lead with 4102 points, followed by the Italian national team in second place, then the Portuguese national team in third place, and the Spanish, Iranian, Japanese and Belarusian national teams occupied the fourth to seventh places.

According to the quarterly ranking, the UAE national team came in eighth place with a total of 1,790 points, which puts it at the forefront of Arab teams and third place in Asia.

The best position the UAE national team reached in the international rankings was seventh place last March, following the World Cup hosted by the UAE from February 15 to 25, in which our team qualified for the quarter-finals for the first time in its history.