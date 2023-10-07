Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

The technical staff of our national football team decided to field “two squads” for the two friendly matches, against Kuwait and Lebanon on October 12 and 17, while making some adjustments to the method of play, with the aim of giving an opportunity to the young faces, who were included in the “White” list during the gathering that It starts on Monday in Dubai.

The camp is part of the plan to prepare the team to participate in the joint Asian qualifiers, qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup, in addition to preparing and selecting the most prominent talents to participate in the 2023 Asian Cup finals, in Doha next January.

Portuguese Paulo Bento summoned 29 players to the gathering, and it is expected that the number will be reduced to 25 or 26 players, as the technical staff awaits the outcomes of the fifth round of the “ADNOC Professional League” and the readiness of the names that were announced to enter the camp.

The technical staff also included 8 players from the Olympic team, including 5 members who are being given the opportunity to participate with “Al-Abyad” for the first time in their careers, in addition to the return of some names who were recently absent due to injury, such as Muhammad Al-Attas and Ahmed Jamil.

Regarding the major changes within the “replacement and renewal” plan being made by the national team’s technical staff led by Pinto, German Winfried Schaefer, the former coach of Al-Ahly, Al-Ain and Baniyas youth, confirmed that “Al-Abyad” needs, in the current first stage with Pinto, to increase experiences, whether by giving the opportunity to some names. , or seeking to select new players, and the drop in age rates in most positions, as the national team needs players capable of providing the best in international confrontations, during the next two years in particular.

Schaefer pointed out that the team performed very well against Costa Rica last September in the Croatia camp, praising the tactics implemented by “Al-Abyad” and the method of group play applied by Pinto, which rediscovered Caio Canedo and Lima, in addition to Ali Saleh and Yahya Al-Ghassani, and said: “ All of these gains are very important in the national team’s journey, during the beginnings stage with the new technical staff.”

He added: “Al-Abyad needs to discover some new talents to strengthen the ranks, and get the opportunity without pressure, especially since with the November gathering and what follows, the pressures on the players and the technical staff also increase, and therefore the opportunity to experience now becomes the best decision.”

Schaefer stressed the need to give sufficient opportunity to new elements and integrate them with those with experience, especially in the awaited countries of Kuwait and Lebanon.