The 200 million euros that the cabinet will release as compensation for slavery is a joke compared to the amount that Groningen can expect as compensation for gas extraction (20 billion euros). That is what rapper Akwasi said on Tuesday evening during his Anton de Kom lecture in the Resistance Museum in Amsterdam.

One hundred and fifty years after the abolition of ‘Transatlantic Slavery’, the Netherlands, and not only the descendants of enslaved people, still struggle with the legacy of that black page of oppression. “It is all around us. Our language, the Dutch we speak, is full of colonial remnants,” says Akwasi.

Role model

The artist gave his lecture in the form of letters to Anton de Kom, the Surinamese anti-colonial writer and resistance hero (1898-1945). De Kom fought against colonial oppression in Suriname and was in the Netherlands during World War II in the resistance against Nazi Germany. “Thank you Anton for being a role model,” said the Bijlmer-born son of Ghanaian parents. See also Marlaska affirms that coordination with Morocco in border control is "perfect"

Education, healthcare, politics, society. The ever-growing social inequality plays tricks on us Akwasi, Anton de Kom Lecture

Earlier this month, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra apologized to relatives of De Kom for the suffering the Dutch government had inflicted on him and his family. The Surinamese resistance hero was arrested in Suriname, shipped to the Netherlands and later died in 1945 in a concentration camp in Germany. As an artist, Akwasi has been speaking sharply about racism and the slavery past for years. In 2020 he founded Omroep Zwart.

“Reality appears to be permeated with postcolonial hangovers,” said Akwasi. The inequality of opportunity alone is a problem. Someone who grows up in Amsterdam South is 3-0 ahead, but in the Bijlmer you are soon 6-0 behind. “Education, healthcare, politics, society. The ever-growing social inequality plays tricks on us. I’m afraid it won’t get any less in the near future.” See also BNNVara does not want to broadcast a documentary about cancel culture because of its own role, Omroep Max will still do it

The Keti Koti festival at the Africa Museum in Berg en Dal. © Paul Rapp



Akwasi, for example, criticized Dutch care that is ‘tailored to the standard of the Dutch man’. The artist also stated that he found it ‘remarkable’ that the subsidy for the commemoration of Keti Koti – the national celebration on July 1 for the end of slavery – is a hundred times lower than the subsidy amount for the commemoration of the Second World War on July 4. May.

Groningen will get much more

The most fierce was the word artist on the compensation for the slavery past. “After a lot of haggling, the cabinet managed to free up 200 million euros for the compensations for slavery. No less than 20 billion has been made available for the compensation of gas extraction in Groningen. 20 billion is – correct me if I’m wrong – a hundred times as much as for all the slavery suffering, which lasted 400 years. Mr De Kom, aren’t you spinning?” See also Woman claims to be missing Maddie McCann - investigators allegedly reject DNA test

Akwasi during his speech on Dam Square in 2020 during a Black Lives Matter demonstration. © Video still



Akwasi previously managed to loosen tongues during a speech in 2020 during a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Dam Square in Amsterdam. Then he stated that he would kick ‘Black Pete’ on his face. The Public Prosecution Service subsequently did not prosecute him, despite reports of incitement to violence. Akwasi will perform on Saturday during the celebration of Keti Koti on Amsterdam’s Museumplein.

Addressing Anton de Kom directly, Akwasi said on Tuesday: “What I have learned from you I translate as: be brave, be feared, be wise.” And further: ,,The evil is strong, but the good is very few. So I have hope for the future. I dream for the future. You can’t get freedom without a fight. Freedom is a privilege.”