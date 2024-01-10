The Netherlands is distancing itself from X, the former Twitter. More and more media platforms, institutions and celebrities no longer want anything to do with billionaire Elon Musk's platform. Tech experts say that Musk is bringing the once successful platform to the brink of collapse. But, they say, it is not too late. “X still fulfills a unique need.”
Sebastiaan Quekel
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Akwasi #hatred #leads #exodus #39Musk #lose #sleep #KRONCRV #exit39
Leave a Reply