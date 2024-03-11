Last year two great exponents of the fighting genre in video games made their triumphant return, we talked about Mortal Kombat 1which had a kind of reboot for its universe, but we also had Street Fighter 6, a delivery that finally manages to remove the curse from the franchise after the tragic previous release. With this in mind, the content in the game Capcom It doesn't stop coming, they even announced a new fighter coming from the retro era not long ago.

Through a new video they confirm the appearance of Akuma, only with an aspect that makes us remember the passage of time, and unlike other franchises, the people here age, which is why new apprentices emerge by the time they retire from the battle. This fighter can now be seen with completely white hair, but with the same determination as always, which is why he will be beating up in this video game.

Here you can see his presentation:

Something worth mentioning is that for now there is no arrival date for this character, only that it will be at some point in the spring, whether by purchasing the individual one or the battle pass that includes the first season of fighters. that are being announced gradually. With this in mind, it appears that there will be at least two waves of wrestlers and title changes.

Here is a description of Akuma:

Akuma, also known as Gouki in Japan, is a fictional character in the Street Fighter video game series developed by Capcom. He made his first appearance in Super Street Fighter II Turbo as a hidden character and has since become one of the most iconic characters in the series. Akuma is an extremely powerful martial arts master, known for his brutal fighting style and insatiable thirst for challenge. He follows the Ansatsuken Path, a fictional martial art form that is also practiced by Ryu and Ken, but Akuma has adopted a more lethal and powerful version known as “Satsui no Hado” or “Way of the Killing Fist.” His distinctive appearance includes a dark, torn gi, wild red hair, and glowing white eyes. Akuma is renowned for his devastating special technique, the “Shun Goku Satsu” or “Instant Hell Fist”, which is capable of inflicting massive damage to his opponent in an instant.

Remember that Street Fighter 6 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Capcom

Editor's note: It is good to know that familiar faces return in this installment, since the new fighters are not entirely convincing, even though on paper there are some who perform well. Let's hope they announce others worth receiving on the roster.